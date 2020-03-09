Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), who self-quarantined himself following contact with an individual at CPAC who tested positive for the coronavirus, was pilloried on Monday after tweeting that he’d rather “die gloriously in battle than from a virus.”

Several Twitter users, including CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski, pointed out that Gosar was a dentist before being elected to the House of Representatives in 2010.

Congressman Paul Gosar is a dentist. https://t.co/sbNWUATfgs — Kate Nocera (@KateNocera) March 9, 2020

The Army is ALWAYS looking for dentists. Might be a long-shot but as a longtime dentist Rep. Paul Gosar might find an age waiver if he was inclined to join. Actually this reminds me of a story about the only military dentist to get the Medal of Honor… https://t.co/4GNel1dtrV — Tim Mak (@timkmak) March 9, 2020

I thought when dentists want to prove what badass warriors they are they just flew to game reserves in Africa and shot a lion while it’s taking a nap then pose for photos next to it https://t.co/7qd5ehYOQ0 — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) March 9, 2020

Not since Doc Holliday has an Arizona dentist expressed such sentiments https://t.co/N5BpyKYdle — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) March 9, 2020

This guy is a dentist. https://t.co/nvryNIkuto — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) March 9, 2020

He’s been in home quarantine for less than a day. https://t.co/O7f6mpAF0a — ❄️ Gillian Brockell ❄️ (@gbrockell) March 9, 2020

What are you 13? https://t.co/mjicChyHw6 — Zac Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) March 9, 2020

Left Existentialism: “Life is absurd, God is dead, humans are free to create themselves.”

Right Existentialism: https://t.co/pj7cVaJRX1 — Nolen Gertz (@ethicistforhire) March 9, 2020

One Army veteran responded to Gosar with a more serious tweet.

“This has me pissed. Dying in battle is never ‘glorious’. It’s covered in gore, missing limbs or worse, burned to death in a vehicle,” he commented. “If you’ve been there its a smell you never forget for the rest of your life. I dream of dying quietly in my bed after witnesses the horrors of war.”

This has me pissed. Dying in battle is never “glorious”. It’s covered in gore, missing limbs or worse, burned to death in a vehicle. If you’ve been there its a smell you never forget for the rest of your life. I dream of dying quietly in my bed after witnesses the horrors of war. https://t.co/fq932S3v4a — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) March 9, 2020

Like Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Gosar announced he would be self-quarantining himself on Sunday after it was discovered he had interacted with an attendee at CPAC who tested positive for the coronavirus.

