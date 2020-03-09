comScore

Quarantined GOP Rep. Gosar Pilloried for Tweet About ‘Gloriously’ Dying in Battle: ‘You’re a Dentist’

By Charlie NashMar 9th, 2020, 3:39 pm

Raphaelle Picard/AFP/Getty Images

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), who self-quarantined himself following contact with an individual at CPAC who tested positive for the coronavirus, was pilloried on Monday after tweeting that he’d rather “die gloriously in battle than from a virus.”

Several Twitter users, including CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski, pointed out that Gosar was a dentist before being elected to the House of Representatives in 2010.

One Army veteran responded to Gosar with a more serious tweet.

“This has me pissed. Dying in battle is never ‘glorious’. It’s covered in gore, missing limbs or worse, burned to death in a vehicle,” he commented. “If you’ve been there its a smell you never forget for the rest of your life. I dream of dying quietly in my bed after witnesses the horrors of war.”

Like Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Gosar announced he would be self-quarantining himself on Sunday after it was discovered he had interacted with an attendee at CPAC who tested positive for the coronavirus.

