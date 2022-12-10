NEW POLL: DeSantis CLOBBERS Trump Approval By 32 Pts. With Florida Republicans — And Maggie Haberman Made Sure Trump Saw It

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis clobbered former President Donald Trump’s net approval rating among Republicans in one recent poll of their shared home state, besting him by 32 points — a fact that “Trump Whisperer” Maggie Haberman tweeted right into his timeline.

DeSantis has surged past Trump in some polls — but not others — since the midterms. On Friday night, Haberman retweeted a poll obtained by NBC News that shows GOP voters in Florida approve of DeSantis by a wide margin:

The survey, conducted by the GOP firm Ragnar Research Partners, shows that 86 percent of Republican voters have a favorable impression of the governor in the wake of his historic 20-percentage point thrashing of Democrat Charlie Crist in his re-election, while only 10 percent have an unfavorable view. His net approval rating of 76 percentage points is surpassed in the poll by the share of those Republicans who have a very favorable impression, 79 percent — a crucial measurement of intensity. In contrast, Trump’s “very favorable” rating is 48 percent in the poll. With 70 percent approving of him overall and 26 percent disapproving, Trump’s total net favorable rating is 44 points — 32 points lower than DeSantis among Republicans. The survey also found that, by 41-37 percent, more considered themselves Trump voters than traditional Republicans. Yet DeSantis marginally edged Trump with this subsection of voters, too, with a 95-point net approval rating compared to Trump’s 91 points.

The pollster notes, in its polling memo, that “Ron DeSantis’ favorable image is through the roof with Florida Republicans and substantially better than Donald

Trump’s image.”

One other note about this news: The poll of “500 Likely Republican Primary Voters” was conducted November 20-21. That means none of these responses were given after Trump’s bombshell Mar-a-Lago dinner with anti-Semitism-spouting entertainer/entrepreneur Kanye West and white supremacist Nick Fuentes, or West’s subsequent Hitler-praising implosion.

It’s significant that Haberman amplified the poll, as Trump’s prior attacks indicate he pays close attention to what the Confidence Man scribe posts.

