NEW POLL: More Trump Voters in Red States Say Secession Would Make Things Better

More Trump voters living in Republican-controlled states said secession would make things better in their states than those who said it would not, according to a new poll.

Respondents to a new Yahoo! News/YouGov poll were asked “Do you think your state would be better off or worse off if it left the United States and became an independent country?”

Among all respondents, more than twice as many said they’d be “worse off” (43%) as those who said things would be “better off” (18%), while 15% said things would be about the same and another 24% responded they were “not sure.”

But Yahoo News West Coast Correspondent Andrew Romano broke down the responses to a more granular level, and found people in red states who voted for former President Donald Trump were much more amenable to seceding:

Red-state Donald Trump voters are now more likely to say they’d be personally “better off” (33%) than “worse off” (29%) if their state seceded from the U.S. and “became an independent country,” according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll. It’s a striking rejection of national unity that dramatizes the growing culture war between Democratic- and Republican-controlled states on core issues such as guns, abortion and democracy itself. And an even larger share of red-state Trump voters say their state as a whole would be better off (35%) rather than worse off (30%) if it left the U.S. The survey of 1,672 U.S. adults, which was conducted from July 8 to 11, comes as a series of hard-line conservative decisions by the Supreme Court — coupled with continued gridlock on Capitol Hill — have shifted America’s center of political gravity back to the states, where the parties in power are increasingly filling the federal void with far-reaching reforms of their own.

Given the attention surrounding the blockbuster January 6 hearings into the Trump-fueled attack on the Capitol, the numbers could have been worse.

