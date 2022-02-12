New Poll: Trump More Than DOUBLES Joe Biden’s Support — Among People Who Didn’t Vote in 2020

Support for former President Donald Trump in the 2024 election more than doubles that of President Joe Biden — among people who did not vote at all in 2020.

Respondents to a Redfield & Wilton Strategies poll released this week were asked “If the candidates for the Presidential Election on November 5, 2024 are as follows, for whom will you vote?”

It’s just one poll, it’s early as hell, and it’s from a company with a “B/C” pollster rating from FiveThirtyEight, but it has interesting crosstabs. The overall result — 41 percent for Biden, 41 percent for Trump, 11 percent undecided — is generally similar to other polls taken since Biden’s approval rating took a nosedive.

The other crosstabs feature either even or predictable splits. But Trump more than doubled Biden in one subgroup: people who “did not vote” in 2020.

Among that group, 34 percent said they would vote for Trump in 2024 if he’s the candidate, while only 14 percent of people who didn’t vote in 2020 said the same about Biden.

Vice President Kamala Harris is behind Trump, but within the margin of error, in a hypothetical matchup:

If Donald Trump and Kamala Harris were the 2024 nominees, 43% of Americans say they would vote for Trump (up 2%) and 40% say they would vote for Harris (down 1%). In this scenario, 10% say they don’t know how they would vote (down 1%).

But Harris does a little bit better than Biden with people who didn’t vote in 2020. Once again, 34 percent said they would vote for Trump in 2024 if he’s the candidate running against VP Harris, but Harris gets 19 percent of their support.

In March, Biden was asked “have you decided whether you are going to run for reelection in 2024? You haven’t set up a reelection campaign yet, as your predecessor had by this time.”

Biden joked, “My predecessor needed to. My predecessor. Oh God, I miss him,” then added “the answer is yes. My plan is to run for reelection. That’s my expectation.”

Asked if Harris would be his running mate, Biden replied “I would fully expect that to be the case. She’s doing a great job. She’s a great partner. She’s a great partner.”

