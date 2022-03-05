NEW POLL: White Men with No College Least Likely to Say Ketanji Brown Jackson ‘Qualified’ for Supreme Court

A new poll finds that White men with no college degree are least likely to say that Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is “qualified” to serve on the Supreme Court.

It has been just over a week since the White House officially announced that President Joe Biden would be nominating Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court, fulfilling Biden’s pledge to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer:

But not long after the president and Judge Jackson spoke to the nation about the historic pick, opposition to the nomination began to take shape along stark lines.

In a new Politico/Morning Consult poll released this week, respondents were asked “Do you think Ketanji Brown Jackson is qualified to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court?”

By a two-to-one margin, Americans said Judge Jackson is “qualified” (43% “qualified,” 19% “not qualified,” 38% “unsure”), but White people with no college were significantly less likely to say Jackson is qualified. Among White men, 33 percent with no college said Jackson is “qualified” versus 26 percent “not qualified,” while white men with college were twice as likely to say Jackson is qualified, at 62 percent.

Among white women with no college degree, 35 percent said Judge Jackson is qualified versus 15 percent who said she’s not qualified, while 47 percent of white women with college degrees said Jackson is qualified versus 15 percent who said she’s not qualified.

An overwhelming 56 percent of Black respondents found Judge Jackson to be qualified versus just 15 percent who said she’s not qualified, and Hispanic respondents were at 44% qualified to 14% not qualified.

There were also partisan splits, with 69 percent of Democrats, 24 percent of Republicans, and 39 percent of independents saying Judge Jackson is qualified. Republicans were the only group with more saying she’s “not qualified” (31 percent) than “qualified.”

The only non-political subgroup with a plurality saying Judge Jackson isn’t qualified was people who are not fully vaccinated, at 32% “not qualified” versus 23 percent “qualified.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com