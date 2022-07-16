NEW POLL: Whopping 63% of MSNBC Viewers Say Their ‘Side Is Losing More Often Than Winning’

A whopping 63% of MSNBC viewers say their side of the political aisle is “losing more often than winning,” the only viewership to say so by a majority.

Respondents to a new Yahoo! News/YouGov poll were asked “Thinking about the way things have been going in politics over the last few years on issues that matter to you, would you say your side has been losing more often than winning, winning more often than losing, or not sure?”

Among all respondents to the poll, 48 percent said they were “losing more often than winning,” 13 percent said they were “winning more often than losing,” and 35 percent responded “not sure.”

But out of every sub-group polled, MSNBC viewers were by far the most likely to say their side has been losing more often than winning. A whopping 63 percent said so, versus 48 percent among Fox News viewers and 45 percent of CNN viewers.

Consequently, MSNBC viewers were least likely, at 21 percent, to say their side is “winning more often than losing,” versus 29 percent of CNN viewers and 27 percent of Fox News viewers.

The poll comes weeks after the Supreme Court effectively overturned the landmark s Roe v. Wade decision with a 5-4 decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

The poll also comes during a summer that has been dominated by January 6 hearings that have produced bombshell after bombshell, and weeks after President Joe Biden signed the first significant gun legislation in decades.

But that legislation, passed in the wake of the high-profile mass murders at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York and at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, is seen by many as an insufficient response to tragedies that continue to dominate the news, as has the story of a 10-year-old girl who had to go out of state to seek abortion care after being raped.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com