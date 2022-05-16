Don Lemon Says Tucker Carlson and Others Are ‘Humming the Same Tune’ as Mass Shooting Suspect: ‘Not the First Time and It Won’t Be the Last’

CNN’s Don Lemon reacted solemnly yet forcefully to Saturday’s mass shooting in Buffalo, where police say a White gunman murdered 10 people at a grocery story.

The suspect had posted a lengthy and racist tract online in which he espoused the “great replacement,” which is a conspiracy theory claiming that White Americans are purposely being “replaced” by non-Whites, especially immigrants from developing countries.

The idea has been floated by some conservative politicians and pundits, including Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, who has discussed it in multiple shows. The Fox News host discussed the media’s reaction to the shooting on Monday, but he did not address replacement theory.

Lemon said these figures and the alleged gunman are on the same page.

“Let’s just say he wasn’t influenced by certain people,” Lemon stated. “Boy, they sure are humming the same tune in unison.”

He aired a montage featuring Reps. Brian Babin (R-TX), Scott Perry (R-PA), Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), and Carlson all advancing the idea that the current American electorate is being replaced or remade by new voters.

Lemon reiterated his earlier point.

“Even if the gunman wasn’t influenced by certain people, boy, they sure are humming the same tune in unison, poisoning people’s minds and hearts with racist theories like Black people and immigrants are trying to replace White people for political gain,” he said. “That’s wrong.”

The host said such rhetoric needs to be called out:

Calling it out and calling them out is not political. It’s not political. It’s just the truth. What they’re trying to do is stop you from criticizing them, to blunt the criticism, from laying the blame at the feet of the people who are actually doing it. ‘It’s about the left.’ This is not about left. Don’t give me that. It’s not what it’s about. It’s not about left versus right. This is about right versus wrong. The shooter told you in this in racist rant what this was about. The gunman has already told you what this is. Replacement theory drove him to this murder. It’s not the first time and it won’t be the last unless we can change this.

Watch above via CNN.

