NEW POST-ROE POLL: Women Oppose Decision That Overturns Roe v. Wade by Whopping 2 to 1 Margin – But Men Support It

Women oppose the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade by a whopping two-to-one margin — while a plurality of men support it, according to a poll taken after the decision was announced.

News broke Friday morning that the Supreme Court has effectively overturned the landmark s Roe v. Wade decision with a 5-4 decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, in an opinion that closely resembles the leaked Justice Samuel Alito-authored draft opinion that has roiled politics for months. In short order, polling showed the lines of division that had been drawn.

Respondents to a YouGov poll — taken Friday following the decision — were asked “The Supreme Court overturned its Roe v. Wade decision, meaning that abortion access is no longer protected nationwide. Do you support or oppose the Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade?”

Among women, 56 percent say they “Strongly oppose” (48%) or “Somewhat oppose” (8%) while 29 percent either “Strongly support” (20%) or “Somewhat support” (9%) — about a 2 to 1 margin.

But among men, 43 percent say they “Strongly oppose” (34%) or “Somewhat oppose” (9%) while 45 percent either “Strongly support” (32%) or “Somewhat support” (13%) — with another 11 percent “not sure.”

There were also familiar partisan splits. Republicans support the decision overwhelmingly at 71% to 20%, while Democrats (72% to 18%) and independents (57% to 34%) oppose by large margins.

Respondents were also asked “Which comes closest to your position on abortion in your state — do you think abortion should be legal or illegal?”

A whopping 57 percent said abortion should be legal in “most” (27%) or “all” (30%) cases, versus 33 percent who said abortion should be illegal in “most” (24%) or “all” (9%) cases. But among Republicans, a whopping 58 percent favor making abortion illegal in all or most cases, versus only 32 percent who favor keeping them legal in all or most cases.

When asked “With the Supreme Court voting to strike down Roe v. Wade, how would you describe this moment in U.S. history?”, the most popular response was “terrible” at 36% — beating runner-up “great” at 19%.

