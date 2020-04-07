Newsmax White House correspondent Emerald Robinson took to Twitter Monday to float a series of wild conspiracy theories regarding Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates, who is spending billions to fast-track a vaccine for the coronavirus.

Among Robinson’s more bonkers claims: that Gates is plotting to use coronavirus vaccines to track people.

“The more you study this virus, the more you find the same name: Bill Gates. He’s the 2nd largest funder of WHO. He’s building 7 vaccine labs. Fauci. Tedros. Event 201. ID2020,” Robinson tweeted. “He basically controls global health policy.”

“What’s the plan? Using vaccines to track people,” she concluded.

Before Newsmax, Robinson worked as the White House reporter for pro-Trump and pro-conspiracy outlet OAN, where she was frequently called on by the president at press briefings.

“Bill Gates is very interested in one area of medicine: vaccines,” Robinson continued. “Why? Because governments can mandate that people get them. And if vaccines include microchips, then you have worldwide surveillance.”

The baseless theory that Gates is plotting to exploit the coronavirus finds its origins in “QAnon” supporters, who believe, to put their crackpot theories in simple terms, that Trump (who they call ‘Q+’) was appointed to be president to save the nation from a global pedophilia ring.

QAnon originated in right-wing internet forums — with users eventually taking their claims to Twitter, connecting Trump tweets to secret messages that support their fringe theories.

Robinson’s colleague, former Trump administration Press Secretary Sean Spicer, has also appeared in the White House briefing room to represent the news outlet at daily coronavirus press conferences.

