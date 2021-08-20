Nexstar Media Purchases The Hill Newspaper

Nexstar Media Group is acquiring The Hill from long-time owner Jimmy Finkelstein, he said in a Friday announcement.

“Let me say it was an honor successfully producing one of the great news products in the country,” Finkelstein said in an afternoon announcement. “And it was an honor working with all of you.”

The Hill was founded in 1994 by Finkelstein’s father, Jerry Finkelstein, a New York publisher and business magnate who oversaw it until his death in 2012. The paper developed a reputation for putting a special focus on Washington’s inner workings, but also drew ire from liberal critics in more recent years who took issue with Finkelstein’s ties to former President Donald Trump through New York social circles.

Nexstar, which said it was paying $130 million for the publication, is mostly known for its work in the TV industry. It employs approximately 5,500 journalists at nearly 200 stations around the United States. The Hill will add around 100 employees to that figure.

