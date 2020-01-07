Nikki Haley Absurdly Claims The Only People in the World Mourning Soleimani’s Death Are ‘Democrat Leadership’

Former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley absurdly and falsely claimed that “Democrat leadership” and “Democrat Presidential candidates” are “mourning” the death of Iranian Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, then tweeted a video of that claim to her half-a-million followers.

On Monday night’s edition of Fox News’ Hannity, Haley discussed the killing of Soleimani in a drone strike last week, and cast Democratic dissent over President Donald Trump’s failure to consult or notify Congress and worry over the possible consequences of escalation with Iran as “mourning” the death of the Iranian leader.

“I’ll tell you this, you don’t see anyone standing up for Iran,” Haley told host Sean Hannity, adding “You are not hearing any of the gulf members, you’re not hearing China, you’re not hearing Russia, the only one ones that are mourning the loss of Soleimani are our Democrat leadership and our Democrat presidential candidates, no one else in the world because they knew this man had evil veins, they knew what he was capable of and they saw the destruction and the lives lost based from his hands.”

But in the very next breath, Hannity himself acknowledged that Democrats have been calling Soleimani “evil” and a “murderer,” although he quarreled with the premise that the U.S. should not “make him mad” by killing him, which is also false.

Haley then posted a video of her comments on Twitter, highlighting the false claim about Democrats.

“The only ones mourning the loss of Soleimani are our Democrat leadership and Democrat Presidential candidates.” pic.twitter.com/IZJJqpxkBE — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) January 7, 2020

Democrats have made a variety of criticisms about the strike, including the threat of escalation into a shooting war, Trump’s failure to consult or notify members of Congress, and even the possibility that Trump gave the order as a way to distract from and undermine his upcoming impeachment trial.

That last criticism came from Massachusetts Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, but she referred to Soleimani as a “murderer” in her statement about the strike, as most everyone has in some form when discussing the killing.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

