Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley has been raked across the coals for claiming that Democrats are “mourning” for the death of Qasem Soleimani.

Ever since Donald Trump authorized the airstrike that led to the death of the notorious Iranian military leader, the president’s critics have argued that he should’ve given Congress advanced notice of the Soleimani attack due to the possibility that it could lead to war with Iran. Pro-Trump commentators like Sean Hannity have dismissed those concerns as “whining,” and when Haley spoke to the Fox News host on Monday night, she proclaimed that “the only ones that are mourning the loss of Soleimani are our Democrat leadership and our Democrat presidential candidates.”

Since Haley’s claim is demonstrably untrue and a smear on many Democrats who’ve acknowledged Soleimani’s bloody legacy, the former ambassador has been slammed by reactors accusing her of looking to score political points to stay in the good graces of Trumpworld.

She worked for a president who has mourned the loss of Saddam Hussein and Muammar Gaddafi, bragged about his friendship with Kim Jong-un, and helped MBS cover-up the murder and dismemberment of a US resident. https://t.co/qZSpDpAgtQ — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 7, 2020

What happened to you? If you didn’t post this video, yourself, I would worry that it was selectively edited to make you look bad… https://t.co/0A79fPMvYj — Matt Lewis (@mattklewis) January 7, 2020

So when Nikki Haley falsely said that only Democratic presidential candidates mourned the death of Soleimani, she forgot to mention somebody of whom her statement was true … https://t.co/a35wOPi7lN — David Frum (@davidfrum) January 7, 2020

Nikki Haley is garbage. That’s all. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 7, 2020

Nikki Haley, wide awake in the middle of the night. Can’t sleep. Tossing & turning in bed. “I feel like I have some credibilty left. I can’t have credibility. I have to do something to fix that… Wait… I GOT IT!… Alexa, book me on Sean Hannity tomorrow.” https://t.co/7vSUX7IP8S — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) January 7, 2020

This is reprehensible. Not a single Democratic 2020 candidate has come close to anything that could be described as “mourning the loss” of Suleimani. Most made sure the first thing they said about the attack was that he was a bad dude who had killed Americans and deserved to go. https://t.co/l8zS29k267 — Andrew Egger (@EggerDC) January 7, 2020

Exactly which members of the Democratic leadership and exactly which Democratic Presidential candidates have mourned the “loss” of Soleimani? Be specific, ma’am, with exact quotes. Show your work. https://t.co/w8ufuqHIrl — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) January 7, 2020

Watching Nikki Haley debase herself in the hopes of catching the trump train is really kind of grim. — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) January 7, 2020

What’s really being “mourned” is not Soleimani himself but the total devolution of US foreign policy into a neocon wet dream best represented by the likes of Nikki Haley https://t.co/2lsSteOdcf — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) January 7, 2020

And here people thought she was leaving the administration before she ended up shaming herself. https://t.co/QOVVVWO1qM — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 7, 2020

