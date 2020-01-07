comScore

Nikki Haley Slammed for Accusing Democrats of ‘Mourning’ Soleimani’s Death: ‘What Happened to You?’

By Ken MeyerJan 7th, 2020, 9:54 am

Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley has been raked across the coals for claiming that Democrats are “mourning” for the death of Qasem Soleimani.

Ever since Donald Trump authorized the airstrike that led to the death of the notorious Iranian military leader, the president’s critics have argued that he should’ve given Congress advanced notice of the Soleimani attack due to the possibility that it could lead to war with Iran. Pro-Trump commentators like Sean Hannity have dismissed those concerns as “whining,” and when Haley spoke to the Fox News host on Monday night, she proclaimed that “the only ones that are mourning the loss of Soleimani are our Democrat leadership and our Democrat presidential candidates.”

Since Haley’s claim is demonstrably untrue and a smear on many Democrats who’ve acknowledged Soleimani’s bloody legacy, the former ambassador has been slammed by reactors accusing her of looking to score political points to stay in the good graces of Trumpworld.

