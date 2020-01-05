Elizabeth Warren: Reasonable Question to Ask Why Trump Took Action on Iran Now Amid Impeachment

Senator and 2020 presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren said this morning that there’s a reasonable question of why President Donald Trump took action to take out Iranian general Qasem Soleimani amid impeachment.

Warren told Jake Tapper the strike killing Qasem Soleimani has “moved the country closer to war” and there’s a fair question of why this happened now when “they can’t keep their story straight”:

“Next week, the president of the United States could be facing an impeachment trial in the Senate. We know that he is deeply upset about that. I think that people are reasonably asking, why this moment? Why does he pick now to take this highly inflammatory, highly dangerous action that moves us closer to war? We’ve been at war for 20 years in the Middle East, and we need to stop the war this the Middle East, not expand it.”

Tapper asked if she thinks that Trump made the decision to take out Soleimani as a distraction from the upcoming impeachment trial.

Warren just said that “people are reasonably asking about the timing and why it is that the administration seems to have all kinds of different answers.”

Minutes later in the interview, Tapper went back to this issue and again pressed her on whether she herself believes Trump “pulled the trigger on this operation as a way to distract from impeachment.”

“I think it is a reasonable question to ask,” she responded.

Tapper again asked Warren what she thinks, and she said, “I think it’s the right question to ask.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]