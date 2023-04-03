Nikki Haley is Baffled Why Everyone is Talking About Trump Indictment Instead Of U.S. Border Problem

Presidential candidate Nikki Haley said she’s confused about the massive amount of attention the media has been giving to her 2024 opponent and former President Donald Trump.

Haley appeared on Fox News’ Monday morning episode of The Faulkner Focus, live from Del Rio, TX — where she’s currently touring the U.S./Mexico border.

“I’m sitting in Del Rio, Texas where we have 4.8 million illegal immigrants crossing the border, and no one is talking about that,” Haley said.

“That’s the issue — we’re dealing with a lot of political drama that’s unnecessary because you’ve got political — vengeful people out there. And we should be talking about the fact that every state is now a border state,” she added.

As Haley continued, the banner on screen read “Trump heading to NYC for Arraignment tomorrow,” along with a camera feed of Trump’s plane waiting on the tarmac in Florida.

“We had 70,000 people die of fentanyl and synthetic opioid deaths in 2021. You’ve got the number one cause of deaths for 18 to 49 year olds is now synthetic opioids. Yet we’re talking about political revenge of a former president. It doesn’t make sense,” Haley concluded.

Watch above via Fox News.

