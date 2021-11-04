Nikki Haley Says Older Candidates Should Get a Cognitive Test ‘Just Like You Have to Show Your Tax Returns’

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley said Thursday older candidates for political office should be subject to cognitive tests.

Real America’s Voice host David Brody asked Haley about President Joe Biden’s mental health. “It’s a legitimate topic of conversation.”

“Why is the press not demanding what his current mental health records are? Do you have concerns about his mental health?” he asked.

NEW! @NikkiHaley tells me Joe Biden's mental state, "makes everyone nervous." She calls for mental health screening of all older politicians. "Let's face it: we've got a lot of people in leadership positions that are old. And that's not being disrespectful. That's a fact." pic.twitter.com/efDl0oQxTI — David Brody (@DBrodyReports) November 4, 2021

Haley said she didn’t want to make this about any one politician, but went on to say older politicians should have to get cognitive tests, including Biden or anyone else who might possibly run for president in the future.

We seriously need to have a conversation. If you’re going to have anyone above a certain age in a position of power, whether it’s the House, whether it’s the Senate, whether it’s vice president, whether it’s president, you should have some sort of cognitive test, just like you have to show your tax returns.

Haley went on to slam Biden in particular as she said, “We’ve got a lot of people in leadership positions that are old. And that’s not being disrespectful. That’s a fact.”

“This shouldn’t be partisan,” Haley added.

“You look at Biden and I think there’s a concern. I think there ‘s a concern when people say, ‘Who’s really making the decisions here?'”

Haley is seen as a potential 2024 presidential candidate, as is Donald Trump. The 75-year-old former president famously bragged about the results of his cognitive test in 2020.

