The New York Times is getting a lot of criticism on Twitter tonight over a preview of tomorrow’s front page spreading around social media that displayed the headline “TRUMP URGES UNITY VS. RACISM.” You can read the report itself here. (UPDATE BELOW)

Nate Silver shared the preview on Twitter and called out the framing around the president’s speech Monday morning on the El Paso and Dayton shootings:

Tomorrow's NYT print edition. Not sure "TRUMP URGES UNITY VS. RACISM" is how I would have framed the story. pic.twitter.com/quOibXsp32 — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) August 6, 2019

Beto O’Rourke, who went off yesterday about press coverage of the president’s rhetoric, weighed in as the preview of the front page spread:

And he’s not the only Democratic candidate criticizing the Times headline:

Lives literally depend on you doing better, NYT. Please do. https://t.co/L4CpCb8zLi — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) August 6, 2019

Hey, @nytimes — what happened to “The Truth Is Worth It?” Not the truth.

Not worth it. pic.twitter.com/N5tMTEoLln — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) August 6, 2019

And many more blasted the Times as well:

Let this front page serve as a reminder of how white supremacy is aided by – and often relies upon – the cowardice of mainstream institutions. https://t.co/ynjgtT66yI — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 6, 2019

I canceled my subscription. I know a lot of folks will tell me I'm wrong. I will miss it. But I can't keep rewarding such awful news judgment. "Trump Urges Unity Against Racism" is almost as bad as their full-page Comey letter coverage just before 2016 election. Nobody learns. https://t.co/FNUyXN9TmB — Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) August 6, 2019

Basically the people who write the New York Times’s Trump-related tweets and headlines should all be fired. Ridiculous. https://t.co/zARwOrAzlX — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) August 6, 2019

This headline might very well be taught in journalism class someday, but not for a good reason. pic.twitter.com/tA76IVSDsl — Ed Cara (@EdCara4) August 6, 2019

NYT journalism on specific stuff is generally world-class. their columnists (with a couple important exceptions) are mediocre to atrocious. and their political "reporters" are constantly pulling this shit https://t.co/CXGOKNMVX7 — ryan cooper (@ryanlcooper) August 6, 2019

I write for the NYT. This is a terrible headline. https://t.co/ODa8SUK9wf — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) August 6, 2019

there’s a difference between saying words and actually doing the thing that the words, taken at face value, would indicate https://t.co/q55uhDYOAm — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) August 6, 2019

Tomorrow's Sesame Street Times edition: COOKIE MONSTER URGES UNITY VS. COOKIE THEFTS https://t.co/7FcKu77N0G — Stephen Wolf (@PoliticsWolf) August 6, 2019

FFS. A journalistic fail of the first order. Literally an hour or two before the speech he blamed the violence on the press. And today saw not only the aftermath of this Trump-triggered violence but the sentencing of another criminal inspired by Trump. Context, history matter. https://t.co/L96tlg8R4J — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) August 6, 2019

I often find attacks on the NYT to be overheated and misdirected but this is just terrible. https://t.co/gKaIMmt8nX — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) August 6, 2019

UPDATE –– 10:23 pm ET: Apparently in response to the criticism the headline has been changed in the print edition to “ASSAILING HATE BUT NOT GUNS.”

