comScore

NY Times Blasted (Even by Dem Candidates) for Headline on Trump’s Shooting Response: ‘Unbelievable’

By Josh FeldmanAug 5th, 2019, 10:18 pm

The New York Times is getting a lot of criticism on Twitter tonight over a preview of tomorrow’s front page spreading around social media that displayed the headline “TRUMP URGES UNITY VS. RACISM.” You can read the report itself here. (UPDATE BELOW)

Nate Silver shared the preview on Twitter and called out the framing around the president’s speech Monday morning on the El Paso and Dayton shootings:

Beto O’Rourke, who went off yesterday about press coverage of the president’s rhetoric, weighed in as the preview of the front page spread:

And he’s not the only Democratic candidate criticizing the Times headline:

And many more blasted the Times as well:

UPDATE –– 10:23 pm ET: Apparently in response to the criticism the headline has been changed in the print edition to “ASSAILING HATE BUT NOT GUNS.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: josh@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: