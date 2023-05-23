‘Obviously Intoxicated’: Texas AG Calls For Texas House Speaker to Resign After Bizarre Speech

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) called for state House Speaker Dade Phelan to both resign and be investigated for presiding over the chamber while appearing intoxicated last week.

A clip of Phelan, who is also a Republican, badly slurring his words while in his official capacity quickly went viral over the weekend and even led to speculation he had suffered a stroke.

Paxton tore into Phelan in a statement released online, writing, “After much consideration, it is with profound disappointment that I call on Speaker Dade Phelan to resign at the end of this legislation session.”

Speaker Dade Phelan should resign. pic.twitter.com/ZD920VOt1X — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) May 23, 2023

“Texans were dismayed to witness his performance presiding over the Texas House in a state of apparent debilitating intoxication,” Paxton continued, adding:

His conduct has negatively impacted the legislative process and constitutes a failure to live up to his duty to the public. Texans were relying on the House to pass critical conservative priorities including protecting the integrity of our elections and preventing Chinese spies from controlling Texas land. His failures as Speaker have created a credibility crisis for all Republican candidates and for our entire Party.

Paxton also wrote a letter to the state House’s General Investigation Committee Chairman Andrew Murr asking for an official investigation into Phelan.

“Based on a review of Speaker Dade Phelan presiding over the House of Representatives in an obviously intoxicated state, I am calling upon the Committee to open investigation into Speaker Phelan for violation of House rules, state law, and for conduct unbecoming his position,” Paxton wrote in a letter.

