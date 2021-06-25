Officer Michael Fanone Finally Meets With Kevin McCarthy, Wants Him to Denounce GOP Conspiracies About 1/6

By Josh FeldmanJun 25th, 2021, 3:48 pm
 

D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone finally met with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy after seeking a meeting for weeks.

Fanone has been very outspoken calling out Republican leaders who have downplayed the January 6th riots, where he and other law enforcement officers were attacked by the mob.

Congressman Eric Swalwell (D- CA) said just last month that Fanone “made multiple requests” to speak with McCarthy but “was hung up on” by his staff. McCarthy’s office said that was “not true.”

Fanone again sought a meeting with the House GOP leader this week and finally got one on Friday.

After that meeting, he told reporters “I need a drink” and said he asked McCarthy to denounce the 21 Republicans who voted against legislation to awarding Congressional Gold Medals to law enforcement over their response to January 6th.

Fanone said he asked McCarthy to denounce the conspiracy that “the FBI was behind the January 6th insurrection” and told reporters that members of Congress pushing things like that are “disgusting.”

In particular he called out the stunning comments from Congressman Andrew Clyde saying January 6 looked like a “normal tourist visit.”

Fanone added that McCarthy said he would “address it on a personal level with some of those members,” but emphasized it’s important to “hear those denouncements publicly.”

