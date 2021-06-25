Officer Michael Fanone Finally Meets With Kevin McCarthy, Wants Him to Denounce GOP Conspiracies About 1/6

D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone finally met with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy after seeking a meeting for weeks.

Fanone has been very outspoken calling out Republican leaders who have downplayed the January 6th riots, where he and other law enforcement officers were attacked by the mob.

Congressman Eric Swalwell (D- CA) said just last month that Fanone “made multiple requests” to speak with McCarthy but “was hung up on” by his staff. McCarthy’s office said that was “not true.”

This is not true. Officer Fanone called our office and spoke with our staff who then offered to provide the email address of our director of operations. He was not hung up on. https://t.co/em5RKTp7vq — Michele Perez Exner (@michelepexner) May 12, 2021

Fanone again sought a meeting with the House GOP leader this week and finally got one on Friday.

After that meeting, he told reporters “I need a drink” and said he asked McCarthy to denounce the 21 Republicans who voted against legislation to awarding Congressional Gold Medals to law enforcement over their response to January 6th.

Fanone said he asked McCarthy for three specific things:

*Denounce the 21 members who voted against the gold medal bill.

*Denounce Rep. Clyde’s assertion it was an “average tourist day”

*Denounce GOP conspiracy theories the FBI was involved. pic.twitter.com/209CEVNtv9 — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) June 25, 2021

MPD Officer Michael Fanone says he asked Kevin McCarthy to denounce members of his conference who have downplayed Jan. 6 and spread Jan. 6 conspiracy theories. Did he agree? “Not in my mind, no.” Fanone later said McCarthy agreed to private talks but not a public statement. pic.twitter.com/SBJsLByoyS — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) June 25, 2021

Fanone said he asked McCarthy to denounce the conspiracy that “the FBI was behind the January 6th insurrection” and told reporters that members of Congress pushing things like that are “disgusting.”

In particular he called out the stunning comments from Congressman Andrew Clyde saying January 6 looked like a “normal tourist visit.”

Fanone added that McCarthy said he would “address it on a personal level with some of those members,” but emphasized it’s important to “hear those denouncements publicly.”

.@mkraju asked Fanone how McCarthy responded when he asked him to make those denouncements.

Fanone said McCarthy told him he would address it on a “personal level”.

Fanone said that wasn’t enough: pic.twitter.com/ukrNGPqI53 — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) June 25, 2021

