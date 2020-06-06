comScore

‘Out of This World Trolling’: ‘Black Lives Matter’ Painted on D.C. Street Is Visible in Satellite Photos

By Sarah RumpfJun 6th, 2020, 10:30 pm

“Black Lives Matter” painted on street in Washington, D.C. on June 5, 2020. Photo by @MayorBowser via Twitter.

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser had “Black Lives Matter” painted in giant yellow letters along a street leading to the White House this week, presumably to send a message to President Donald Trump, but she also may be sending a message to astronauts and the many people around the world who monitor the array of satellites circling the globe.

Bowser posted several proud tweets sharing photos and video with a variety of views of the street painting, as well as a new street sign designating an area of the street near Lafayette Park as “Black Lives Matter Plaza.”

The tweet she posted shortly after midnight Saturday morning, however, was a view unlike any others she had posted. This one, sharing a photo from the Planet Labs twitter account, was from space, a photo taken by a satellite as a it passed over the city.

“You awake?” Bowser wrote. “Here’s the view from space.”

Bowser’s tweet drew positive responses from many people. “Beautiful,” wrote one. “Your trolling ability is out of this world.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: