Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser had “Black Lives Matter” painted in giant yellow letters along a street leading to the White House this week, presumably to send a message to President Donald Trump, but she also may be sending a message to astronauts and the many people around the world who monitor the array of satellites circling the globe.

Bowser posted several proud tweets sharing photos and video with a variety of views of the street painting, as well as a new street sign designating an area of the street near Lafayette Park as “Black Lives Matter Plaza.”

The tweet she posted shortly after midnight Saturday morning, however, was a view unlike any others she had posted. This one, sharing a photo from the Planet Labs twitter account, was from space, a photo taken by a satellite as a it passed over the city.

“You awake?” Bowser wrote. “Here’s the view from space.”

You awake? Here’s the view from space. https://t.co/w2LETH7pWE — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) June 6, 2020

Bowser’s tweet drew positive responses from many people. “Beautiful,” wrote one. “Your trolling ability is out of this world.”

Beautiful, #BlackLivesMatterDC

Your trolling ability is out of this world. — Denise Wu (@denisewu) June 6, 2020

