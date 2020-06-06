‘Out of This World Trolling’: ‘Black Lives Matter’ Painted on D.C. Street Is Visible in Satellite Photos
Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser had “Black Lives Matter” painted in giant yellow letters along a street leading to the White House this week, presumably to send a message to President Donald Trump, but she also may be sending a message to astronauts and the many people around the world who monitor the array of satellites circling the globe.
Bowser posted several proud tweets sharing photos and video with a variety of views of the street painting, as well as a new street sign designating an area of the street near Lafayette Park as “Black Lives Matter Plaza.”
The tweet she posted shortly after midnight Saturday morning, however, was a view unlike any others she had posted. This one, sharing a photo from the Planet Labs twitter account, was from space, a photo taken by a satellite as a it passed over the city.
“You awake?” Bowser wrote. “Here’s the view from space.”
You awake? Here’s the view from space. https://t.co/w2LETH7pWE
— Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) June 6, 2020
Bowser’s tweet drew positive responses from many people. “Beautiful,” wrote one. “Your trolling ability is out of this world.”
Beautiful, #BlackLivesMatterDC
Your trolling ability is out of this world.
— Denise Wu (@denisewu) June 6, 2020
