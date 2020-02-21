‘Pardons, Puppets, and Purges’: CNN Nat Sec Analyst Condemns Trump Over Floating Far Right Loyalist Doug Collins for DNI
CNN national security analyst Juliette Kayyem condemned President Donald Trump’s latest plans to reorganize his cabinet, calling the president’s consideration of far right Trump loyalist Rep. Doug Collins (GA) to be the new Director of National Intelligence part of a campaign of “pardons, puppets, and purges.”
Speaking on Don Lemon Tonight, Kayyem offered her scathing reaction to breaking news Thursday night that Trump said was considering Collins for the job of the nation’s top intel officer, which would require Senate confirmation. Collins, a fervent Trump defender and partisan bomb-thrower, does not have extenseive intelligence experience and is currently mounting a primary challenge to appointed Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a move that has angered party insiders.
“Breaking news tonight on the DNI position,” Lemon announced. “The president told reporters that he is considering Doug Collins for the DNI job. That’s another staunch loyalist, who we got to know during the impeachment hearings. What’s your reaction?”
“Well, slightly better than [Richard] Grenell but not much more so, but we know that Grenell has actually said he’s not taking the position, keeping his ambassadorship in Germany,” Kayyem explained. “What we know about Doug Collins, he’s a former pastor and a lawyer, he ascended to the top of [the House] Judiciary [Committee] with a barking dog attitude and support of Trump. He has been out there, he has a recurring role on Fox where he just berates Democrats. Not someone that you would feel confident would view or interpret intelligence in a way that would be fair or objective for the president.”
“I’m not surprised by that. I think we’re at the stage now where we know what’s going on with the intelligence community,” Kayyem added. “Donald Trump wants his puppets in and he’s going to try to get them in. I think Doug Collins is likely to get confirmed because he was the head of House Judiciary, some intelligence background. And on the politics side, not a pro at, but it does take him out of the running for the Senate run which is contested in Georgia.”
