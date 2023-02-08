Pelosi Vows To CNN That Democrats Will Line Up Behind Biden Despite Polls: ‘If He Runs It’s Over’

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi vowed that Democrats will line up behind President Joe Biden if he runs when CNN pressed her about polls suggesting the party wants a different candidate.

Biden delivered his first State of the Union address under the new GOP House majority Tuesday night, an address that was poorly-received by Republicans in the chamber but popular with viewers, according to a CNN poll.

After the speech ended, anchor Jake Tapper and fellow anchor Abby Phillip hosted Pelosi for a rather extensive interview that included a chunk on the latest poll showing Democrats not wanting Biden to run for reelection. Pelosi dismissed those numbers and said the party’s nomination is Biden’s for the asking:

PHILLIP: I do want to go back a little bit to what Dana was saying because this context here of the speech is a president who may run for reelection pretty soon. And — I mean, you probably heard by now, a recent poll found about 30% of — only about 30% of Democrats say he should run again. It seems like a lot of Democrats — they’re happy with Joe Biden. They think he has done a great job, but they are wondering if he should step to the side. You have made that choice on your own, ushering in a new generation of Democrats into the house. What do you say to that criticism? And do you think that he did anything tonight to quiet some of the rest of this among Democrats, about should Joe Biden be the person leading the party into the future? PELOSI: Last weekend, I was at the Democratic National Committee meeting in Philadelphia. I know that there were some who would say, perhaps we should consider somebody new. But even in the 30% poll that you said, 90% of Democrats would be for Joe Biden if he runs. PHILLIP: Sure. PELOSI: What they would — what they might hope for in these earlier stages of a campaign and what they have decided they would do are actually two different things. They are for Joe Biden. Joe Biden is a person of vision, knowledge, judgment, strategic thinking to get the job done. He was a remarkable two years. A remarkable two years. And again, he connects very empathetically with the American people. So, I hope he runs. I’m for him if he runs. And I know that the Democrats will fully embrace him. If he runs, it’s over. That is — PHILLIP: You don’t think there will be any primary challenges to him? PELOSI: No, no, I don’t think so.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com