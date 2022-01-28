Former Vice President Mike Pence joined Jesse Watters Prime Time on Thursday night to discuss a variety of topics from current Vice President Kamala Harris to gas prices to Pence’s relationship with former President Donald Trump.

After passing through some standard talking points hitting Harris for her job performance and learning that Pence drives a Ford and is in the market for a new truck despite the horrendously high gas prices, Pence gave a frank assessment of his relationship to his former boss.

When Jesse Watters, Fox’s newest prime time host, asked Pence when was the last time he spoke to Trump, Pence responded, “You know, we talked last summer.”

“And you know I’ve said many times, it was difficult, January 6 was difficult. It was a tragic day in the life of the nation,” Pence continued, directly segueing into the source of tension between Pence and Trump.

“I know I did my duty under the constitution of the United States, but the president and I sat down in the days that followed that, we spoke about it, talked through it, we parted amicably,” Pence added.

Former President Donald Trump has publicly criticized Pence for his unwillingness to bow to pressure and refuse to certify the 2020 presidential election on Jan. 6 – a move that has also put him at odds with the MAGA base.

Watch the full interview above via Fox News

