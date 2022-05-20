Pentagon Spokesperson John Kirby Moving to Senior White House Communications Role, Per Report

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby will reportedly serve in a senior White House communications role.

The Washington Post first reported this on Thursday, citing two sources.

Kirby will hold “a senior strategy and spokesperson-type role with the National Security Council” beginning in June, reported CBS News on Friday. This would come amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Kirby met with Biden on May 6, one day after the president offered the White House press secretary position to Karine Jean-Pierre, which she accepted. Kirby was reportedly under consideration for White House press secretary.

Kirby is “expected to appear occasionally at the daily White House briefing, as other top members of the administration do, including national security adviser Jake Sullivan and National Economic Council director Brian Deese, for instance,” according to CBS News.

Kirby has done two stints as Pentagon spokesperson, first during the Obama administration and now under the Biden administration. He also served as State Department spokesperson during the Obama administration.

Kirby has provided a steady and professional tone in the top Pentagon role, even praising The New York Times last week for winning the Pulitzer Prize in International Reporting for its series on U.S. airstrikes causing civilian casualties.

Kirby is a retired Navy veteran, having served as a rear admiral.

