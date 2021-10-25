Former MSNBC host Touré Neblett took to the pages of an online blog to call former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice a “soldier for white supremacy” after she spoke negatively about critical race theory, saying her comments “revolve around the thoughts and needs of white people.”

“Her primary argument against Critical Race Theory is that history should not be taught in a way that makes white kids feel bad,” Neblett wrote in a Friday op-ed for The Grio. “What? We should whitewash U.S. history to protect the feelings of white children? Excuse me, I misspoke — we should whitewash U.S. history even more than we already do in order to protect the feelings of white children?”

Rice, 66, grew up in segregated Alabama before becoming a provost of Stanford University, and later served four years as President George W. Bush’s secretary of state. She made the remarks Neblett referenced in an appearance on The View last week, saying critical race theory “disempowered” Black people and portrayed White people as “guilty.”

“One of the worries that I have about the way that we’re talking about race is that it either seems so big that somehow White people now have to feel guilty for everything that happened in the past,” Rice said. “I don’t think that’s very productive. Or Black people have to feel disempowered by race. I would like Black kids to be completely empowered, to know that they are beautiful in their Blackness, but in order to do that I don’t have to make White kids feel bad for being White.”

Neblett, the 50-year-old former co-host of MSNBC’s The Cycle, took a divergent view of the issue.

“American history is a series of cycles where white people grow more powerful because of the legalized oppression of Black people,” he wrote. “American history is a series of stories where white people knock us down and stand on our necks and then ask why we’re on the ground. If we don’t know history we don’t understand reality and how it was constructed. I really don’t care if learning this makes white kids feel bad — and if it doesn’t then they are too heartless.

“I recall many days where I learned more about slavery or segregation or Jim Crow or lynchings, days in grade school or in college where I was a Black Studies major,” he added. “I often walked out of a classroom in a rage, thinking about the indignities visited upon my ancestors. But when I calmed down I realized those lessons had filled me with a sense of purpose — knowing what my people had gone through from slavery to the Civil Rights and Black Power movements made me feel like I had to do something valuable with my life in order to honor the fights and the sacrifices they had made.”

