Politico flagged a stunning poll result showing that a quarter of Republican voters oppose Congress passing a federal law to protect interracial marriage.

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas raised alarm bells over rights like marriage equality, access to contraception, and private sexual activity when the Supreme Court effectively overturned Roe v. Wade with a 5-4 decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

In his concurring opinion, Thomas write that the court should “reconsider” rights recognized in other Supreme Court precedents, and cited Griswold v. Connecticut (1965, right of married persons to obtain contraceptives), Lawrence v. Texas (2003, right to engage in private, consensual sexual acts), and Obergefell v. Hodges (2015, right to marriage equality).

Thomas did not mention Loving v. Virginia, which struck down laws banning interracial marriage, but that right was included as a provision in the Respect for Marriage Act, a bill that seeks to codify marriage rights in the wake of Dobbs.

In the latest edition of the Politico Playbook PM newsletter, the authors noted that they polled the act in Politico/Morning Consult poll, and singled out several results, including this response to the question “Do you support or oppose Congress passing a federal law to protect the right to… Interracial marriage?”:

On interracial marriage: Federal legislation has more lopsided support here: Seventy-one percent of voters support it, with just 15% opposing. (From the crosstabs: Twenty-five percent of Republican voters either somewhat or strongly oppose such a bill.)

That result — stunning by 2022 standards — doesn’t quite explain why the Respect for Marriage Act passed in the House of Representatives last week by a 267 -157 margin, but Republican members voted against it by more than 3 to 1.

The highest opposition against the bill recorded by any Republican constituency was 28 percent among evangelicals (trailed closely by Republican men at 27 percent), yet 70 percent of Republican lawmakers voted against the bill.

But the bill also protects same-sex marriage, which a sim 51 percent majority of Republicans opposed in this poll, versus 58 percent majority support among all Americans.

