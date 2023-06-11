President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are in a flat-footed tie on favorability rating, according to a brand-new poll taken after the former president’s indictment.

According to a new poll from ABC News and Ipsos, which was conducted after the indictment against the former president was announced, Trump’s favorability rating stands at 31 percent. That’s actually up 6 points from the last time the survey was conducted in early April. Trump’s unfavorable rating comes in at 56 percent, which is down 5 points from where it was in April.

The news is arguably worse for President Biden — as he stands dead even with his predecessor, despite the fact that Trump has been slapped with two indictments in the last 10 weeks. The ABC/Ipsos poll likewise pegged Biden’s favorability at just 31 percent, with 52 percent finding him unfavorable. The favorable number represents an all-time low for Biden in the survey.

In an additional finding that bodes well for Trump, 47 percent of Americans believe the charges against him are politically motivated, compared to 37 percent who think politics did not play into the decision to indict.

However, 48 percent of respondents think Trump should be charged in the case, with 35 percent believing he should not be.

