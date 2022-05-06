Psaki Bristles When Pressed to Condemn Roe Draft Leak: ‘Have You Ever Reported Anything That’s Been Leaked To You?’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki bristled when NBC News White House correspondent Peter Alexander pressed her to condemn the leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade if it takes effect.

Psaki made comments about the leak during an Air Force One gaggle Tuesday and a White House briefing Wednesday, and while she said the incident “raised eyebrows” in the administration, she declined an invitation to condemn it in favor of focusing on the decision’s potential impact.

At Thursday’s press briefing, Alexander repeatedly tried to extract a condemnation from Psaki, who threw her own question back at Alexander — “Have you ever reported anything that’s been leaked to you?” — and repeatedly refused to provide the condemnation:

MR. ALEXANDER: Let me ask you: Yesterday, you were asked — I know that you guys have been heav- — that the White House has been heavily focused on the substance, obviously, as it relates and has the biggest impact on Americans broadly.

But you were asked about the leak itself. And given the historic nature of the leak, which was so unprecedented, as you acknowledged, you said: “I don’t think we have a particular view on that other than to say that we certainly note the” historic — or “unprecedented” — excuse me — “nature of it.”

Why wouldn’t the White House condemn this leak? Are there any concerns — do you have concerns about the, sort of, further politicization of one of the branches of government?

MS. PSAKI: Have you ever reported anything that’s been leaked to you?

MR. ALEXANDER: I am — and you guys have criticized leaks before as it’s been provided. So, I’m ask- — you’ve criticized in the past. Why not criticize this leak?

MS. PSAKI: Again, because I think what is happening here, and what we think is happening here, is there’s an effort to distract from what the actual issue here —

MR. ALEXANDER: Can’t both — can’t both be true, though?

MS. PSAKI: — which is the fundamental rights — I don’t think they’re at the same level.

MR. ALEXANDER: Fair enough.

MS. PSAKI: We don’t think they’re at the same level.

MR. ALEXANDER: So they’re not at the same level, but would you agree that it’s still worthy of condemnation?

MS. PSAKI: Well, look, I think there has been a call for an investigation by leaders of the Supreme Court. Decisions on that and how it will be pursued will be made by the Department of Justice and others. And that’s certainly their space and right to — to make that decision in government. That’s how government is set up.

But at the same time, what we’ve also seen, Peter, is many Republicans, who are trying to overturn a woman’s fundamental rights, try to make this about the leak. This is not about the leak. This is about women’s healthcare and women having access to healthcare and making choices with their doctors.

MR. ALEXANDER: Understood.

MS. PSAKI: And we are not — we are working not — to not allow that to be the distraction.

MR. ALEXANDER: Understood. Thank you.