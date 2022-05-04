Psaki Does Not Condemn Roe v Wade Supreme Court Leak When Confronted by Reporter

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki declined to condemn on Wednesday the leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn the landmark abortion decision Roe v. Wade.

Politico obtained the draft decision and reported on it on Monday night. Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday confirmed the authenticity of the draft, condemned the leak and announced an investigation into who leaked it.

“You say the leak raises eyebrows for many here at the White House,” said ABC News White House correspondent Cecilia Vega during the White House Press briefing. “But does the White House condemn, explicitly condemn, this leak or has seen this draft as welcome here.”

“I don’t think we have a particular view on that other than to say that we certainly note the unprecedented nature of it,” replied Psaki. “What we are mindful of, and I spoke to the president about exactly this question yesterday, and obviously it’s up to the Department of Justice to determine what, if any, action they will take and I know that obviously there have been calls from some Republicans but also members of the Supreme Court.”

However, she continued, “our focus is on not losing sight of what content is in the draft and what is at risk here. And well, we’ve heard a number of raised concerns about the leak, our focus is on highlighting what the content in there would put at risk for women across the country.”

Psaki added that the focus of Republicans has been on the leak and “not about whether they support the protection of a woman’s right to choose. A woman’s right to make decisions with her doctor about her healthcare, maybe not a surprise given by more than a 2-1 margin Americans want the Supreme Court to support abortion rights.”

Watch above, via CBS News.

