MSNBC host Rachel Maddow called out Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) surrogate Shaun King for tweeting out a false statement, which wrongfully alleged Maddow had reported, “multiple senior officials” were seeking to interfere to stop Sanders run for the White House.

King falsely tweeted that “@MSNBC & @maddow just reported that multiple ‘senior officials’ within the Democratic Party are interfering with the primaries to stop @BernieSanders.”

BREAKING: @MSNBC & @maddow just reported that multiple “senior officials” within the Democratic Party are interfering with the primaries to stop @BernieSanders. They reported that the party has asked Bloomberg to drop out so that Biden would have an easier time against Bernie. — Shaun King (@shaunking) March 3, 2020

The clip which King refers to has nothing to do with Sanders but rather NBC’s National politics reporter Josh Lederman reporting that Mike Bloomberg campaign was feeling “intense pressure” Tuesday night to drop out of the 2020 Democrat field.

The MSNBC host Wednesday morning called out King for pushing fake news by stating, “I didn’t report any such thing.”

What? No. I didn’t report any such thing. https://t.co/qNKo6oWFKc — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) March 4, 2020

In response to Maddow called him out, King doubled down, with a series of tweets, on his false claim with clips that didn’t support his inaccurate tweet.

You absolutely did. — Shaun King (@shaunking) March 4, 2020

This is you. You then say, “The Bloomberg campaign is experiencing INTENSE PRESSURE from multiple sources from inside of the Democratic Party that he needs to quit.” pic.twitter.com/K9RMtObUQz — Shaun King (@shaunking) March 4, 2020

Here’s the segment. You then followed it up by commenting on his claim that senior officials within the party were calling on Bloomberg to drop out in the name of helping Biden and harming Bernie. pic.twitter.com/qK5r5v0Lqt — Shaun King (@shaunking) March 4, 2020

King, who speaks at Sanders rallies, has a history of making statements that are misleading and false.

Twitter users also called out King:

BREAKING: Top Sanders surrogate just making things up here. https://t.co/KScQEDtwvV — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) March 4, 2020

I’m sick of this crap.

This is why the Sanders campaign is so mistrusted. @maddow DID NOT report this. And senior officials are not ‘interfering’ in the primaries. @BernieSanders is a Democrat once every four years. Maybe he’s the one interfering in our primaries. https://t.co/4x9v4NvKlA — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) March 4, 2020

This highlights how broken some people’s brains are. If there’s pressure on Bloomberg to drop out to consolidate behind a moderate, that’s “interfering.” But pressure on Warren to drop out to support Sanders is good and normal. https://t.co/qlQqIjPBL8 — 🕷Dante Atkins🕷 (@DanteAtkins) March 4, 2020

Where is the link to prove this @shaunking? @maddow says this is a lie. Either present the truth or delete the tweet. https://t.co/CZ0A4sdGgB — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) March 4, 2020

I, for one, am shocked that he would make something up. So unlike him. 🙃 — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) March 4, 2020

Also Shaun King is full of shit. I keep trying to tell you. lmao — Imani Gandy 🩸🦷 (@AngryBlackLady) March 4, 2020

Blocking Shaun King and his b.s. and lies was one of the best moves I have made on Twitter. https://t.co/m1GqmQetzr — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) March 4, 2020

