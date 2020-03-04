comScore

Rachel Maddow Calls Out Sanders Surrogate Shaun King For Pushing Fake News: ‘I Didn’t Report Any Such Thing’

By Zachary PetrizzoMar 4th, 2020, 10:10 am

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow called out Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) surrogate Shaun King for tweeting out a false statement, which wrongfully alleged Maddow had reported, “multiple senior officials” were seeking to interfere to stop Sanders run for the White House.

King falsely tweeted that “@MSNBC & @maddow just reported that multiple ‘senior officials’ within the Democratic Party are interfering with the primaries to stop @BernieSanders.”

The clip which King refers to has nothing to do with Sanders but rather NBC’s National politics reporter Josh Lederman reporting that Mike Bloomberg campaign was feeling “intense pressure” Tuesday night to drop out of the 2020 Democrat field.

The MSNBC host Wednesday morning called out King for pushing fake news by stating, “I didn’t report any such thing.”

In response to Maddow called him out, King doubled down, with a series of tweets, on his false claim with clips that didn’t support his inaccurate tweet.

King, who speaks at Sanders rallies, has a history of making statements that are misleading and false.

