Reporter Reads McCarthy-Trump Target Letter Rant And Asks Biden Spox Point-Blank, ‘Have You Weaponized Government?’

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was confronted with Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) version of ex-President Donald Trump’s rant about the target letter he received and was asked to respond.

Trump announced Tuesday that he’s about to be indicted in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into Trump’s conduct surrounding the 2020 election and the January 6 attack on the Capitol with a rant on his Truth Social platform which read, in part:

THIS WITCH HUNT IS ALL ABOUT ELECTION INTERFERENCE AND A COMPLETE AND TOTAL POLITICAL WEAPONIZATION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT! It is a very sad and dark period for our Nation! … Rather than looking at the CHEATERS, the WEAPONIZED DOJ AND FBI target and harass those with complain about the cheaters, and the massive fraud that took place.

McCarthy echoed Trump in comments to reporters, and at Tuesday’s briefing, Associated Press correspondent Josh Boak asked KJP point-blank, “Have you weaponized government?”

Jean-Pierre managed to shade Trump even as she begged off responding to the claim:

JOSH BOAK: And then, lastly, former President Trump received a letter from the Special Counsel that he’s being investigated for his role and efforts to overturn the 2020 election. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says the Biden administration has decided to, quote, “weaponize government to go after their number one opponent,” end quote. MS. JEAN-PIERRE: I’ll say — JOSH BOAK: Have you weaponized government? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Here’s what we have done: The President respects the Department of Justice, their independence. He has been very — very steadfast on making sure that the rule of law comes back in this administration, comes back in the White House, and clearly the administration more broadly. And that’s what you have seen. I’m just not going to comment on this particular case.

Numerous fact-checkers have evaluated the claim and found no evidence to support it.

