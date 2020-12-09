A member of the White House press corps has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19.

The White House Correspondents Association announced the news on Wednesday. It also said the reporter, who was not named, had been at the White House both Monday and Tuesday.

It isn’t the first time a member of that group has been infected, though it also is not clear whether it comes as part of a wider outbreak. President Donald Trump announced Sunday that his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, had contracted the virus. Trump attorney Jenna Ellis reportedly tested positive for the virus around the same time — after attending a White House Christmas party for senior staff on Friday.

The last Covid-19 outbreak among the White House press corps occurred in October, when three members of the group — including The New York Times‘ Michael Shear — contracted the illness after the Rose Garden event for Amy Coney Barrett. Shear later said the White House was not “taking it seriously.”

