RFK Jr. Clearly Calls for National Abortion Ban Before Campaign Releases Statement He ‘Misunderstood the Question’



Robert Kennedy Jr. told NBC News’ Ali Vitali that if elected President, he would institute a federal cap on abortions after three months. Shortly after the news broke, RFK Jr’s campaign released a statement claiming he “misunderstood the question” and clarifying “He does not support legislation banning abortion.”

RFK, JR. is a Democratic presidential candidate who discussed banning abortion while campaigning at the Iowa State Fair. Vitali posted the following transcript of her interview shortly after the campaign backtracked,

AV: Would you sign a federal protection to protect the rights that were in the Roe precedent if you were president? RFK: I believe a decision to abort a child should be up to the women during the first three months of life AV: So you would cap it at 15 weeks? RFK: Yes. AV: Or 21 weeks? RFK: Yes, three months. AV: So three months, you would sign a federal cap on that. RFK: Yes.I would. AV: Okay. So not unlimited access to abortion as many in the Democratic Party…. RFK: I think the states, You know, once a child is viable, outside the womb, I think then the state has an interest in protecting that child. That is, that supersedes, I mean I think that the state has an interest at every level, but at some point, I don’t you know, I’m against, I’m for medical freedom. Individuals ought to be able to make their own choices AV: which is why I’m surprised to hear you say you’d cap it. RFK: Well, because, you know, I think at some point you’d say the state…. I would personally not. I think the states have a right to protect a child once the child becomes viable, and that right, it increases. And I think there’s very, very few abortions that are performed after that period of time anyway,

AV: That’s true

Later, the RFK Jr. campaign released a statement, reported by Edward-Isaac Dovere, claiming that RFK Jr “misunderstood the question.”

Today, Mr. Kennedy misunderstood a question posed to him by a NBC reporter in a crowded, noisy exhibit hail at the Iowa State Fair.

Mr. Kennedy’s position on abortion is that it is always the woman’s right to choose. He does not support legislation banning abortion.

Watch above via NBC News.

