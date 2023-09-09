RFK Jr. Lashes Out At CNN’s Jake Tapper for Refusing To Do Town Hall: ‘Maybe I Have Dangerous Ideas’

Conspiracy theorist and presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. lashed out at CNN’s Jake Tapper for refusing to offer him a town hall — a refusal that pre-dated RFK Jr.’s anti-Semitic rant about COVID — in an interview on conservative Newsmax TV.

Tapper has long been a critic of the candidate’s anti-vaccine quackery, and told Pod Save America in June that he would not consider doing a town hall with him. That was even before The New York Post released explosive video of Kennedy floating stunning insinuations about the virus “targeting” Black people and Caucasians and sparing Jews and Chinese people — which Tapper blasted him for.

RFK Jr. was a guest on Monday night’s edition of Newsmax TV’s The Balance, during which host Eric Bolling asked him what people like Tapper at CNN or MSNBC are “afraid of”:

ERIC BOLLING: By the mainstream media, MSNBC, CNN and the others in that it’s always Gavin Newsom or Michelle Obama or Kamala. What are your thoughts? RFK JR: I think that the DNC and Democratic establishment would probably rather have Trump as president than have me as the Democratic nominee. And you’re right, A, you know, I’m beating anybody. I mean, I’m third in line in all the polling numbers after President Biden and President Trump. My numbers are better than anybody, but I am not. And, you know, people who have a fraction of the support that I have, the polling support, like Nikki Haley, who has one or two, three points. I have 13 to 30, depending on what poll you look at. She’s on CNN almost every day, MSNBC, etc.. But I’m never on those. I am not invited. I’m not allowed to ask them to let me on. And they say now, the only show that I’ve been on on either those networks is Michael Smerconish. And I understand that he got in trouble for allowing me to go on. ERIC BOLLING: Why is that? RFK JR: Jake Tapper… ERIC BOLLING: What are they afraid of? RFK JR: I don’t know. ERIC BOLLING: What are they afraid you’re too good. You. I say I know cogency and coherence might look like as a Democrat as opposed to, you know, the shiny object over there, whatever he is. RFK JR: Yeah, I don’t know what it is, but Jake Tapper actually said on the air after I think he hosted Nikki Haley and he said, he hosted Governor DeSantos (sic) in town halls, but he said on the air, I will never do a town hall with Robert F Kennedy Jr. So I don’t know you. You know, somebody should ask him, but maybe I have dangerous ideas or I don’t know what the, what the explanation is.

Tapper has not done an event with Ron DeSantos or Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Watch above via Newsmax TV’s The Balance.

