Byron Donalds Believes National Archives Emails Will ‘Demonstrate’ That Hunter and Joe Biden ‘Have Been In Cahoots The Entire Time’

Rep. Byron Donalds said on Fox Business that emails stored in the National Archives showing President Joe Biden using an alias while serving as vice president are going to “demonstrate” that he and son Hunter Biden were “in cahoots the entire time.”

Fox Business anchor Jackie DeAngelis interviewed Donalds this week, and asked if it’s possible Biden could face impeachment over alleged involvement in Hunter’s foreign business dealings and their actions since that time, all of which began while Biden was VP to President Barack Obama.

“Oh, yeah. I one hundred percent believe that this is possible,” said Donalds.

News broke this week that Hunter Biden is facing an indictment, a development which CNN has noted demonstrates the DOJ was prepared to let him slide until political pressure built up. And a recent, brutal CNN poll showed that most Americans believe the president was involved in Hunter’s business schemes and acted inappropriately since then on the investigations into the matter.

But Republicans are looking to impeachment of the president over his involvement with Hunter’s foreign business entanglements. On Fox Business, Donalds said, “Joe Biden was in business meetings with Hunter’s client. Joe Biden was on the phone. Now we find out there were 5,400 e-mails that the National Archives has had this entire time where Joe Biden is using fake names in these e-mails. Fake e-mail accounts so he can communicate with business partners on the side.”

“This is a joke. It is public corruption,” he said. “And I believe that when we have these e-mails it is going to demonstrate what we all know, which is that Hunter Biden and Joe Biden have been in cahoots the entire time.”

While Republicans may be pushing for impeachment, the question in the media and among some Democrats is whether it’s time to consider someone else for the top of the party’s ticket in 2024.

