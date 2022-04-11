Russian Journalist Who Protested Ukraine Invasion on Live TV Hired by German Newspaper

Russian journalist and TV news editor Marina Ovsyannikova has landed a new job after her viral protest during a live broadcast. She has been brought on as a freelance correspondent for a German newspaper.

German media company Axel Springer SE announced on Monday that Ovsyannikova was hired by the publication: Die Welt. The company’s statement says Ovsyannikova “will be writing for the newspaper as well as making regular contributions to WELT news TV channel coverage.”

“At a crucial moment, Marina Ovsyannikova had the courage to confront Russian viewers with an unembellished view of reality,” said WELT Group editor-in-chief Ulf Poschardt. “In doing so, she defended the most important journalistic ethics — despite the threat of state repression. I am excited to be working with her.”

Ovsyannikova offered her own statement in the company’s memo:

WELT stands for what is being so vehemently defended by the courageous people of Ukraine on the ground right now: freedom. I see it as my duty as a journalist to defend that freedom. And I am delighted to be able to do this now for WELT.

Ovsyannikova, formerly of Russia’s Channel One news station, became an internationally-renowned figure last month when she walked on set in the middle of a live broadcast, and held up a poster condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Ovsyannikova kept on speaking against Russia’s propaganda campaign since then, though her former employers are trying to paint her as a British spy, and she has expressed concern about a reprisal because of the Kremlin’s crackdown on journalists and dissidents.

