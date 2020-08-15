Former Republican vice presidential nominee and Alaska native Sarah Palin shrugged off mispronouncing the name of Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) in a Saturday evening appearance on Fox News’ Watters World with host Jesse Watters.

“How would you assess this ticket?” Watters began asking Palin about the presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential ticket of Joe Biden and Harris.

“Well, it is a different type of combination when you consider what was said in the primary, you know Kamala (“CAMel-eh”) — Kamala (“Comma-lah”) — you say tomato, I say tomahto, I hate to say the name wrong because I’m going to get clobbered for that,” Palin replied.

“They say that’s inappropriate if you mispronounce her name,” Watters interjected. “I think it’s ‘Comma-lah'”

Palin then fired back, “Like anybody does that on purpose.”

“Anyway, it’s a strange combination,” Palin continued. “If you consider what they said about each other for months and months and months, she kicked the crud out of Joe Biden in the primaries, and then they hook up as buddies…Where’s the sincerity?”

Earlier this week, Fox News host Tucker Carlson repeatedly mispronounced the name of Harris, even after a guest provided him with the correct pronunciation and explained to the host why it matters to pronounce the name correctly.

Watch above, via Fox News.

