A Senate Democrat said that the U.S. needs to discuss sending American troops to Ukraine — arguing that Vladimir Putin “will only stop when we stop him.”

Appearing on Face the Nation Sunday, Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) was confronted by CBS’s Margaret Brennan about comments he made earlier in the week in which he argued the U.S. needs to figure out when it would be willing to send armed forces to Ukraine.

“We are in a very dangerous moment where it is important that on a bipartisan and measured way we in Congress and the administration come to a common position about when we are willing to go the next step and to send not just arms but troops to the aid in defense of Ukraine,” Coons said. “If the answer is never then we are inviting another level of escalation in brutality by Putin.”

Brennan asked Coons, “Are you arguing that President Biden was wrong when he said he would not send troops to Ukraine? Are you asking him to set a red line?”

The senator praised Biden’s “steady and constructive leadership,” but called for the U.S. to stand “more forcefully” behind Ukraine.

“If Vladimir Putin, who has shown us how brutal he can be, is allowed to just continue to massacre civilians, to commit war crimes throughout Ukraine without NATO, without the West coming more forcefully to his aid, I deeply worry that what’s going to happen next is that we will see Ukraine turn into Syria,” Coons said. “The American people cannot turn away from this tragedy in Ukraine. I think the history of the 21st century turns on how fiercely we defend freedom in Ukraine and that Putin will only stop when we stop him.”

Watch above, via CBS.

