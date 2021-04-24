Sheriff Says He’ll File a Motion in Court to Release Body Cam Footage in Andrew Brown Shooting

The local sheriff confirmed on Saturday that he intends to file a court motion to have the police body cam footage released in the Andrew Brown shooting, according to a report by CNN.

CNN Newsroom anchor Jim Acosta commented that protesters in Elizabeth City, NC had been marching peacefully for several days, to urge the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office to release the video. Brown, age 42, was shot and killed outside his home while deputies attempted to execute a warrant for his arrest.

North Carolina law requires a court order to have such video footage released, reported CNN national correspondent Natasha Chen. “All parties involved here have publicly stated that they agree that this footage should be released and that includes the sheriff,” said Chen, playing a clip that Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten had posted on Facebook earlier in the day.

“Because we want transparency, we want the body camera footage made public,” said Wooten. “Some people have falsely claimed that my office has the power to do so. That is not true. Only a judge can release the video. That’s why I’ve asked the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to confirm for me the releasing of the video will not undermine their investigation. Once I get that confirmation, our county will file a motion in court, hopefully Monday, to have the footage released.”

Chen added that the city council as well as a group of 14 news organizations (including CNN) were also filing motions next week to have the body cam footage released.

Watch the video above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]