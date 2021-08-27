Sony Execs Reportedly Soured on Ken Jennings for Jeopardy! Host After Old Tweets Resurfaced

As the fallout over Jeopardy!’s search for a new host continues, reporting Friday says that Ken Jennings fell out of favor with executives over old tweets.

The Jeopardy! champ was seen as a potential successor to the late great Alex Trebek, and was the first guest host the show brought in — beginning his first episode with a moving tribute to Trebek.

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that Sony executives and show producers saw Jennings as “an ideal successor,” given how he was a fan favorite and was a consultant on the show for a number of years.

At the end of 2020, some old tweets of his resurfaced, including one where he joked, “Nothing sadder than a hot person in a wheelchair.”

Late last December Jennings posted a Twitter thread apologizing for “unartful and insensitive things” he’s posted over the years.

Learning about these old tweets was apparently a factor in souring executives on Jennings. Per the Journal:

Reaction to the tweets gave Sony executives pause, said people familiar with the selection process. Focus groups also didn’t react well to Mr. Jennings afterward, one of the people said.

The report even notes that Sony was initially confident that having Jennings take over would “avoid the messy transitions other prominent shows.”

The permanent hosting gig ultimately went to Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards, while Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik would host the show’s primetime series. Richards ended up facing controversy after a report by The Ringer’s Claire McNear revealed derogatory comments he made on a podcast, and over news of two discrimination lawsuits against him.

Richards apologized, but as the backlash grew he ultimately stepped down as host.

