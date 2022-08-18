Steve Bannon Rips Into ‘Disgusting Coward’ Mike Pence Over Speech Condemning Republicans Who Call to Defund the FBI

Former Trump campaign manager and White House adviser Steve Bannon tore into Mike Pence Thursday, calling the former vice president a “disgusting coward” for defending the FBI.

“You’re a disgusting coward. Just even the sight of you bugs me,” Bannon raged on his War Room Podcast.

“You’re just a disgusting coward. Of course, we’re the party of law and order. Right. But this is not we’re talking about, we are talking about a police state and you don’t have the guts to stand up to it,” Bannon continued, adding:

And no, there is no comparison about defunding the police. We’d never call for defunding police. We’re calling for defunding the police state. And that is what the FBI has become. We’re going to defund it. We’re going to deconstruct it. And if they even need a federal investigative service, which people will determine, maybe it’s rebuilt in some way, but not this.”

Bannon then went on to list some prominent election deniers, who are both under indictment.

“You haven’t been there. You haven’t been with Tina Peters. You haven’t seen the Peter Navarro. You haven’t seen the Veritas. You haven’t been there. You know why? Cause you’re hiding. Because you’re a coward. You’re a coward,” Bannon said again.

Bannon concluded by digging at the reception Pence’s remarks received Wednesday at the Politics & Eggs breakfast at New Hampshire’s Saint Anselm College.

“I noticed that didn’t get a big applause line either. Just giving you a technical thing. But go ask your Mother,” Bannon said.

While speaking in New Hampshire on Wednesday, Pence condemned the threats and acts of violence facing the FBI in the wake of the raid on former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate. Pence also slammed Republicans, without mentioning anyone by name, who have called to defund the FBI and compared those Republicans with activists in the defund the police movement on the left.

“I also want to remind my fellow Republicans: We can hold the attorney general accountable for the decision that he made without attacking rank and file law enforcement personnel at the FBI,” Pence said.

“The Republican Party is the party of law and order. Our party stands with the men and women who serve on the thin blue line of the federal and state and local level. And these attacks on the FBI must stop,” he continued, adding:

Calls to defund the FBI are just as wrong as calls to defund the police. The truth of the matter is, we need to get to the bottom of what happened. We need to let the facts play out.

