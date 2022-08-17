Former Vice President Mike Pence drew laughs with a joke about his “differences” with Ex-President Donald Trump — then spent several minutes railing against the “politicizing” of the FBI amid the raid on Mar-a-Lago.

On Wednesday, Pence spoke at the Politics & Eggs breakfast at New Hampshire’s Saint Anselm College. Pence took questions from the audience, as well as from James Brett, President and Chief Executive Officer of The New England Council.

After his speech, Brett asked Pence about the documents seized during the search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort home last week, which have Trump under investigation for crimes involving the Espionage Act.

After joking about his “differences” with Trump — among them, whether Pence deserves a functioning and uncrushed trachea — Pence expressed concern… about the FBI:

JAMES BRETT: Mr. Vice President. So much has gone on since you left office. I must ask this question What was going through your mind when the Department of Justice issued the warrant affidavit to search the residence at Mar-a-Lago? And when they retrieved 11 boxes, some said “top secret.” Some said “secret.” Some said “confidential.” Some said “top secret, secret intelligence.” What was going through your mind?

EX-VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE: …Let me begin by saying, look, I think that it’s fairly well known that President Trump and I have had our differences. But after years during our administration that saw the politicization of the FBI, where during the tenure of Director Comey, it was revealed that FBI agents were were were promoting political agendas in their official capacities.

I was deeply troubled to learn that a search warrant had been executed at the personal residence of a former president of the United States. I was overseas at the time, traveling with my wife on vacation, but I still felt it was important to weigh in. I called on Attorney General Garland to give the American people a full accounting of the reasons why this action was necessary. And while he’s begun to do so, is not nearly enough information has been provided. And I’m going to continue to call on the attorney general to make that information available to the American people, and make it available to the intelligence committees that are competent in dealing with classified information.

I mean, never before in American history has the personal residence of a former president been subject to a search warrant. And in the wake of the four years that we endured the politicization of the FBI, the American people have a right to know the basis for this. This unprecedented action does demand unprecedented transparency.

That said, I, earlier today and elsewhere, I also want to remind my fellow Republicans: We can hold the attorney general accountable for the decision that he made without attacking rank and file law enforcement personnel at the FBI. The Republican Party is the party of law and order. Our party stands with the men and women who serve on the thin blue line of the federal and state and local level. And these attacks on the FBI must stop. Calls to defund the FBI are just as wrong as calls to defund the police. The truth of the matter is, we need to get to the bottom of what happened. We need to let the facts play out.

But more than anything else, the American people need to be reassured in the integrity of our justice system, and the very appearance of a recurrence of politics playing a role in decisions that the Justice Department, demands transparency as never before. And I will continue to call on the attorney general and the Justice Department to make that information available to the American people and do so now.