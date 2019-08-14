As Congressman Steve King (R-IA) spoke against abortion this week, he went into a brief aside where he asked “would there be any population of the world left” were it not for all of the rape and incest that occurred throughout human history.

Speaking at the Westside Conservative Club, King defended his push in Congress for anti-abortion legislation that would not have allowed excerptions to women in cases of incest and rape. King explained his position by saying the fetus is still a person no matter how terrible the circumstances of conception might’ve been.

“What if we went back through all the family trees and just pulled out anyone who was a product of rape or incest? Would there be any population of the world left if we did that?” King asked. “Considering all the wars and all the rapes and pillages that happened throughout all these different nations, I know that I can’t say that I was not a part of a product of that.”

Watch above, via Des Moines Register.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com