Steve Schmidt Fires Back at Sarah Palin’s ‘Paranoia, Pathological Lying, Profound Ignorance, Brittleness And Insanity’

Former McCain aide Steve Schmidt fired back at former vice-presidential nominee Sarah Palin with a blistering barrage that accused her of “paranoia, pathological lying, profound ignorance, brittleness and insanity.”

On Wednesday night’s edition of Tucker Carlson Tonight, Palin attacked Schmidt and Nicolle Wallace, who were charged by the McCain campaign with guiding her through what turned out to be a disastrous rollout of her nomination in 2008. Palin accused the duo of “sabotage,” and called them “wolves in sheep’s clothing.”

Schmidt reacted to a clip of the show with a scathing tweet.

“Ok. I can’t help it. It has been 12 years since @NicolleDWallace and I had to deal with her paranoia, pathological lying, profound ignorance, brittleness and insanity. We had to deal with her for 70 days. It has been amazing to watch her soar and prove all her critics wrong,” Schmidt wrote.

He continued, in a separate tweet, “Over the last 12 years. Once she was able to rid herself of the treachery and disloyalty of her staff she soared like an Eagle…. Not”.

Schmidt is a co-founder of the anti-Trump Lincoln Project, and Nicolle Wallace now hosts two hours of political news a day on MSNBC. But as Schmidt notes, both were instrumental in trying, and failing, to help then-Alaska Governor Sarah Palin become vice president of the United States.

