Sarah Palin appeared on Fox News Wednesday night to talk about the DNC convention, but Tucker Carlson couldn’t resist asking her about a former high-profile McCain/Palin campaign official who’s now a high-profile critic of the GOP and President Donald Trump.

“One of the consultants you dealt with in 2008 when you joined the McCain campaign was a man called Steve Schmidt,” Carlson said.

As Palin laughed, Carlson said, “He’s now endorsed Joe Biden. What do you make of that? Since you know him — I don’t want to single him out or anything — I just have to ask.”

“Oh, go ahead and single him out, he’s a piece of work,” Palin said. “So’s Nicolle Wallace and these other yahoos, who were actually running the McCain/Palin campaign. They are the ones who — a couple of them didn’t even vote for the ticket, they jumped ship early in terms of their actual enthusiasm for Republicans being elected that year in ’08.”

She even claimed “there was a lot of sabotage going on” within the campaign, “especially at the end of the game there.”

“Wolves in sheep’s clothing,” Palin continued, “and there’s been huge exposure. So, you know, those of us who were kind of victims of what they are capable of, it’s kind of vindication for us, because it’s like ‘See? Told you so! They were never on our team to start with.'”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

