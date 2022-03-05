In harrowing new video from inside the nuclear power plant that has been taken over by Russian forces, employees can be heard pleading with the soldiers to “stop shooting!”

In what has widely been called a “war crime,” Russia attacked, and now occupies, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Enerhodar. According to CNN, the plant is now being run “at gunpoint”:

Management at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Enerhodar is now working at gunpoint, the company that runs the station said. Petro Kotin, the head of the state-owned nuclear power generator Energoatom, said on Telegram that Russian forces “entered the territory of the nuclear power plant, took control of the personnel and management of the nuclear power plant.” The station management works at invaders’ gunpoint,” he said. Kotin said staff were “were admitted in the morning to perform their duties.” He said the company does not have “a direct connection to the station” and is getting information from sources there.

On Saturday’s special edition of New Day Weekend, CNN aired stunning new video from inside the plant.

Co-anchor John Berman told viewers “We have new video from inside a nuclear power plant as it was under fire from the Russians, we told you about the fire at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant that broke out after this Russian attack. This is now a look inside the plant as those shots were being fired, employees using a public address system to try to stop the Russian troops.”

In the video, the speakers blare pleas to “Stop shooting! You are endangering the security of the entire world!”

Berman went on to say that Russian troops are now approaching Yuzhnoukrainsk Nuclear Power Station, Ukraie’s second-largest nuclear plant.

On Friday morning, the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv tweeted that Russia’s shelling of a nuclear plant is a “war crime.”

But thus far, the Biden administration has held off on that designation, which the White House essentially says is to allow the legal process to play out.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com