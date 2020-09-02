‘Strokeahontas’ Becomes a Top Twitter Trending Topic After Trump’s ‘Series of Mini-Strokes’ Denials
Twitter users attempting to troll President Donald Trump over his recent denials that he had a “series of mini-strokes” in November made the derogatory nickname “Strokeahontas” into a top trending topic.
Trump turned rumor into news when he issued a vociferous denial that he had a “series of mini-strokes” that were the reason for his sudden and as-yet unexplained November visit to Walter Reed Medical Center.
The Trump campaign drew more attention to the rumor by publicly demanding CNN fire commentator Joe Lockhart over a tweet in which he asked whether Trump was hiding a stroke from the American people, and conservative news aggregator Matt Drudge threw fuel on the fire as well.
And so it was that the hashtag #Strokeahontas was born, which tens of thousands of Twitter users deployed in order to troll Trump.
I think you’re the very first tweet with “#strokeahontas“
Genius!!!
— Richard Cheese😷🍸ALL-NEW 2020 ALBUM ON SALE NOW! (@RichardCheese) September 1, 2020
uh-oh. this might catch on.#Strokeahontas https://t.co/7CbykmUMUF
— (((evan shapiro))) (@eshap) September 1, 2020
If you had an elderly relative who rambles off into some nonsense the way Trump does, you’d have them committed. Right away. #Strokeahontas #TrumpIsNotWell https://t.co/j0eZchP8Vd
— Travis Hopson (@punchycritic) September 1, 2020
#Strokeahontas? Oh god! https://t.co/02QXdrwD2O
— John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️🌈 (@aravosis) September 1, 2020
#Strokeahontas trending is absolutely the entertainment I am here for.
— Machine Pun Kelly (@KellyScaletta) September 1, 2020
I need @ewarren to call him #Strokeahontas one time for the culture https://t.co/qlZzQKOJU4
— Davon (@davonmagwood) September 2, 2020
#Strokeahontas https://t.co/FLNYoRp4Qq
— John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) September 2, 2020
The topic also drew criticism from users who decried it as racist and ableist. The label is a play on the racist nickname that Trump has used on Senator Elizabeth Warren.
Staaaaaaaaaap! He went to #Kenosha to start a #RaceWar and this is your response? #Strokeahontas??? #WTF https://t.co/np1hwQ2pOk
— Maysoon (@maysoonzayid) September 1, 2020
Strokeahontas? Are you people SHITTING ME ? So you go with racist ableism , has that helped this “resistance” at ALL?
— 🇬🇾disobedient . out of order Black Gorgon 🗽 (@Blackamazon) September 2, 2020
ugh of course i come back to see #Strokeahontas trending. because, yanno, racism is okay when you mix it with ableism apparently?!
can US politics Twitter stop being trash for one minute?? pic.twitter.com/MuQNE7xhTm
— Wagatwe Wanjuki 🇰🇪 🇧🇸 (@wagatwe) September 1, 2020
The same people who cry about ablism are now posting #strokeahontas
This goes to show how fake political correctness and SJW culture is.
That is not to say I support Trump; both him and Biden are unwell and this system keeps pumping out garbage.
Maybe we need a new system?
— Angelo John Gage (@AngeloJohnGage) September 1, 2020
The hashtag became a number two national trending topic on Twitter overnight.
