‘Strokeahontas’ Becomes a Top Twitter Trending Topic After Trump’s ‘Series of Mini-Strokes’ Denials

Twitter users attempting to troll President Donald Trump over his recent denials that he had a “series of mini-strokes” in November made the derogatory nickname “Strokeahontas” into a top trending topic.

Trump turned rumor into news when he issued a vociferous denial that he had a “series of mini-strokes” that were the reason for his sudden and as-yet unexplained November visit to Walter Reed Medical Center.

The Trump campaign drew more attention to the rumor by publicly demanding CNN fire commentator Joe Lockhart over a tweet in which he asked whether Trump was hiding a stroke from the American people, and conservative news aggregator Matt Drudge threw fuel on the fire as well.

And so it was that the hashtag #Strokeahontas was born, which tens of thousands of Twitter users deployed in order to troll Trump.

I think you’re the very first tweet with “#strokeahontas“ Genius!!! — Richard Cheese😷🍸ALL-NEW 2020 ALBUM ON SALE NOW! (@RichardCheese) September 1, 2020

If you had an elderly relative who rambles off into some nonsense the way Trump does, you’d have them committed. Right away. #Strokeahontas #TrumpIsNotWell https://t.co/j0eZchP8Vd — Travis Hopson (@punchycritic) September 1, 2020

#Strokeahontas trending is absolutely the entertainment I am here for. — Machine Pun Kelly (@KellyScaletta) September 1, 2020

I need @ewarren to call him #Strokeahontas one time for the culture https://t.co/qlZzQKOJU4 — Davon (@davonmagwood) September 2, 2020

The topic also drew criticism from users who decried it as racist and ableist. The label is a play on the racist nickname that Trump has used on Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Strokeahontas? Are you people SHITTING ME ? So you go with racist ableism , has that helped this “resistance” at ALL? — 🇬🇾disobedient . out of order Black Gorgon 🗽 (@Blackamazon) September 2, 2020

ugh of course i come back to see #Strokeahontas trending. because, yanno, racism is okay when you mix it with ableism apparently?! can US politics Twitter stop being trash for one minute?? pic.twitter.com/MuQNE7xhTm — Wagatwe Wanjuki 🇰🇪 🇧🇸 (@wagatwe) September 1, 2020

The same people who cry about ablism are now posting #strokeahontas This goes to show how fake political correctness and SJW culture is. That is not to say I support Trump; both him and Biden are unwell and this system keeps pumping out garbage. Maybe we need a new system? — Angelo John Gage (@AngeloJohnGage) September 1, 2020

The hashtag became a number two national trending topic on Twitter overnight.

