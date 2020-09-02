comScore

‘Strokeahontas’ Becomes a Top Twitter Trending Topic After Trump’s ‘Series of Mini-Strokes’ Denials

By Tommy ChristopherSep 2nd, 2020, 7:20 am

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

Twitter users attempting to troll President Donald Trump over his recent denials that he had a “series of mini-strokes” in November made the derogatory nickname “Strokeahontas” into a top trending topic.

Trump turned rumor into news when he issued a vociferous denial that he had a “series of mini-strokes” that were the reason for his sudden and as-yet unexplained November visit to Walter Reed Medical Center.

The Trump campaign drew more attention to the rumor by publicly demanding CNN fire commentator Joe Lockhart over a tweet in which he asked whether Trump was hiding a stroke from the American people, and conservative news aggregator Matt Drudge threw fuel on the fire as well.

And so it was that the hashtag #Strokeahontas was born, which tens of thousands of Twitter users deployed in order to troll Trump.

The topic also drew criticism from users who decried it as racist and ableist. The label is a play on the racist nickname that Trump has used on Senator Elizabeth Warren.

The hashtag became a number two national trending topic on Twitter overnight.

