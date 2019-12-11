Trump Launches Racist Misogynist Attack on ‘Pocahontas’ Elizabeth Warren and Her ‘Fresh Mouth’

President Donald Trump cooked up a racist, misogynist stew when he revived his “Pocahontas” slur against Massachusetts Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, then attacked her “fresh mouth” and her marriage in vicious terms.

Trump spoke for more than an hour at a rally in Hershey, Pennsylvania Tuesday night, including a 90-second rant about Warren that included a side-order of attacks on South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

“She’s starting to crash again,” Trump said of Warren, and added “You know, I thought I knocked her down, I did that heavy ,heavy Pocahontas deal.”

Trump was referring to the “Pocahontas” slur that he has spent years deploying against Warren in response to the controversy over her past claims of Native American heritage.

“I give her credit, I thought she was left for, I mean, there were, like, just little embers,” Trump continued. “And then she rose, she rose, and she became strong, but then she opened that fresh mouth of hers and it stopped. It stopped.”

Trump took a brief detour into insulting Mayor Pete, whom he referred to as “Alfred E. Neuman,” mocked with an exaggerated pronunciation of his actual name, then said “I dream about him. It’s true.”

He then returned to Warren, saying “We destroyed her too fast. So she came back. But she’s going back down again.”

He then mocked Warren for a video she released that featured the senator and her husband, Bruce Mann, and a beer.

“That’s her husband, he’s supposed to be living in the house,” Trump said, and added “I don’t think she’s seen him in 10 years.”

“‘Hey, I have an idea, can I get a beer? Let’s get a beer,'” Trump mimicked. “She wants to be one of the group. Hey, let’s get a beer. Did you ever see such a phony disgusting deal?”

Warren’s support in Democratic primary polls has slid precipitously since mid-October, but Trump’s previous attacks worked to her political benefit, focusing attention on Trump’s racist handling of the Native American controversy. Attacking Warren in such overtly racist and sexist terms could similarly end up helping her, but the crowd in Hershey ate it up like milk chocolate.

Watch the clip above, via FactBase.

