Texas Gov. Abbott Issues Executive Order to Ban ‘Any Entity’ from Mandating Covid-19 Vaccines

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued an executive order to ban covid-19 vaccine mandates in the Lone Star State.

“No entity in Texas can compel receipt of a COVID-19 vaccine by any individual, including an employee or a consumer, who objects to such vaccination for any reason of personal conscience, based on a religious belief, or for medical reasons, including prior recovery from COVID-19,” the order reads.

Abbott says that he has “renewed the COVID-19 disaster declaration for all Texas counties” and strongly encourages people to get vaccinated. But he does not want anyone mandating it.

The executive order accuses the Biden administration of “bullying many private entities” into imposing mandates.

Back in August, as Abbott announced steps to address a covid surge in the state, Texas Senator Ted Cruz said “there should be no mandates, zero, concerning covid.”

