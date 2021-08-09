Texas Senator Ted Cruz said “there should be no mandates” on masks or vaccines hours after Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced new measures in response to covid cases and hospitalizations surging in the state.

Cruz is pushing legislation to ban mask and vaccine mandates. This move comes amid a nationwide rise in covid cases and growing concern about millions of Americans being either vaccine hesitant or refusing to get the vaccine at all.

Cruz and Senator Kevin Cramer (R- ND) are introducing legislation to ban vaccine and mask mandates. Cruz declared in the press release, “My legislation also provides civil rights protections for employees from their employers, to stop discrimination based on vaccination status. The American people must have the freedom to exercise personal choice when it comes to protecting their health and the health of their families.”

Sean Hannity talked up Cruz’s efforts Monday night and said he’s “fighting back.”

He started the interview by emphasizing he’s seen people hospitalized from the virus and dying from the virus, encouraging viewers to do their own research.

Cruz said people should “take it seriously, you have to take reasonable precautions.”

He went on to declare, “There should be no mandates, zero, concerning covid. That means no mask mandates, regardless of your vaccination status. That means no vaccine mandates. That means no vaccine passports.”

The Texas senator said he and his family members have gotten the covid-19 vaccine, and he personally thinks “vaccines are terrific,” but said people shouldn’t be mandated to get them.

Hannity asked about people with rare conditions and raised the question of whether people who previously had covid need the vaccine. (Health experts have said they do.)

Hours earlier, the governor of Texas announced measures to address the surge in Texas. Abbott is asking hospitals to voluntarily postpone “elective medical procedures” so address hospital capacity, and he said the Texas Department of State Health Services will be bringing in medical personnel from outside the state to help.

Today I announced new measures to respond to the spread of COVID-19: * bring in additional medical personnel to staff hospitals * expand Antibody Infusion Centers to prevent hospitalization of those with COVID * make it easier to get a vaccination

https://t.co/P3J7pxs90C — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 9, 2021

You can watch Cruz’s comments above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com