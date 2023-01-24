‘That Is Stunning!’ CNN’s Harlow and Haberman Disturbed By Preparations For Violence If Trump Is Charged In Election Case

CNN’s Poppy Harlow and CNN analyst Maggie Haberman were stunned by the preparations being taken for potential violence if former President Donald Trump is charged in the Georgia grand jury case on the 2020 presidential election.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ grand jury investigation of Trump’s effort to overturn election results in Georgia has been completed, and a court must now decide whether to make their report public — and DA Willis will decide whether to charge Trump. A report by Haberman’s NYT colleagues notes “Prosecuting Mr. Trump would likely raise fears of fresh violence on his behalf; Ms. Willis has already had staffers on the case outfitted with bulletproof vests.”

On Tuesday morning’s edition of CNN This Morning, Haberman joined co-anchors Harlow and Don Lemon to talk about the case, and she and Harlow

DON LEMON: I was telling Poppy earlier this morning, like when I hear that phone call, I can’t believe that we actually lived through that, that it was real, that he actually asked for that. So this investigation now is expanding the likelihood, Maggie, that this report is going to be made public. MAGGIE HABERMAN: I think it is likelier than not, Don, it has been a little hard to navigate from, you know, behind closed doors, what is happening with this special grand jury. Remember, it’s a fact-finding grand jury. They’re not capable of bringing charges if they make this report public. I think it necessitates, and if it says what we assume it does, which is makes recommendations about people getting indicted, that means that Fani Willis will have to move relatively quickly because the information will be public. POPPY HARLOW: Yeah, And I mean, she’s been proven to move quickly and move aggressively with racketeering charges in her past. I thought it was interesting, Maggie, what you tweeted in terms of how her staff is preparing for potential violence. MAGGIE HABERMAN: It was really jarring. My colleagues who have been covering this very closely in Georgia have a very thorough, comprehensive report on our on our website talking about exactly what this might show, and what the investigation has looked like. And yes, they are bracing for the possibility that if there are charges against Trump, that this could again prompt violence. And we forget that right after January 6th, there were a lot of, 2021, there were preparations for potential violence in state capitals around the country. I think that is part of what is informing this. And there’s also, I think some staffers have taken to wearing bulletproof vests was, I believe, part of that report as well. POPPY HARLOW: It was! I mean, that is stunning! MAGGIE HABERMAN: And it speaks to the moment that we are in now as the political violence that was expected right after January 6th nationally happened? No, but there is that cloud of it constantly.

Watch above via CNN This Morning.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com